The incredible story of Dewey Bozella's fight for freedom

Dewey Bozella was 18 years old when he was arrested for murder. It was a terrible crime: An elderly woman had been beaten and suffocated in her home in Poughkeepsie, New York. But Dewey had nothing to do with it.

Five years later, Dewey was convicted on flimsy, circumstantial evidence, and became one of the estimated tens of thousands of innocent people stuck in prison for crimes they did not commit. Black people are overrepresented in that group: They are seven times more likely to be wrongfully convicted of murder than whites.

Before he was locked up, Dewey had taken up boxing. And while incarcerated at Sing Sing Prison, Dewey turned back to the sport he loved, something he says helped save his life. He became the prison's light heavyweight boxing champion, and after being released in 2009, he began mentoring young people and teaching them to box.

He didn’t give up on his dreams of boxing, and two years after his release, Dewey competed in his first professional fight, at 52 years old. Trymaine Lee sits down with Dewey to talk about his fight to prove his innocence and to live out his dreams, and the lessons he learned along the way.

