It’s been one year since a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC. They were attempting to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election win by preventing the Congressional certification of his victory.

As the attack on the Capitol unfolded, people on the internet immediately began to identify rioters and widely share details about them. Many of the rioters were fired from their jobs or even arrested.

This practice is called doxxing. And using it to chase down far-right extremists became popular through a man named Daryle Lamont Jenkins. Jenkins is a self-described anti-fascist and the founder of One People’s Project. For over 20 years, Jenkins and his organization have used the internet to expose and publicly shame white supremacists.

His work has brought him into direct contact with white supremacists at events like the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, VA, as well as with Black members of the far-right.

This week on Into America, host Trymaine Lee speaks with Jenkins about his fight to take on and put a stop to right-wing extremists.

