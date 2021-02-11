Harlem On My Mind: Arturo Schomburg

About this episode:

Into America continues its Black History Month series, Harlem on My Mind, following four figures from Harlem who defined Blackness for themselves and what it means to be Black in America today. The series began when Trymaine Lee acquired a signed print by Jacob Lawrence titled “Schomburg Library.”

The Schomburg Center for Research and Black Culture is based in Harlem, but its story began on the island of Puerto Rico with a little Black boy named Arturo Schomburg. Determined to collect a record of Black history that could tell us who we are and where we’ve been, Arturo Schomburg amassed a personal collection of 10,000 Black books, artworks, and more. That collection eventually became the Schomburg Center we know today, which is part of the New York Public Library system.

Trymaine Lee speaks with Vanessa Valdés, author of Diasporic Identities: The Life and Times of Arturo Schomburg, Shola Lynch, curator of the Moving Image and Recorded Sound Division of the Schomburg Center, and Arturo Schomburg’s grandson, Dean Schomburg to better understand who Arturo was and the impact of his legacy on Black identity and Black culture.

