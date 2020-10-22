Into Getting Black Men to the Polls

About this episode:

In the last days of the 2020 election, both campaigns are targeting a crucial demographic: Black men. While Black men do vote overwhelmingly Democratic, some polling shows President Trump has made inroads with young Black men and Republicans are hoping to capitalize on that momentum. The Biden team is making a push to get the Black men who may have sat out in 2016, abd bringing out former President Barack Obama to campaign in Pennsylvania.

To understand why this is a key group in 2020, and game out some scenarios, Trymaine Lee talks with Cornell Belcher, Democratic pollster, NBC News and MSNBC political analyst, and president of the polling firm brilliant corners Research & Strategy. Belcher, who worked on both Obama campaigns, brings his insights on how 2020 is different from 2016, and why the surge in early voting makes predicting this election difficult.

