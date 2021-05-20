After George Floyd's murder, "The only way I got through it was God"

About this episode:

The world met Christopher Martin when he testified in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Christopher was just 18-years-old when he accepted a counterfeit $20 bill from George Floyd as a clerk at a Minneapolis Cup Foods. That bill led to a 911 call, and eventually George Floyd’s death. Christopher’s composed yet emotional testimony over his role and his guilt resonated across the country, but his own story is still mostly untold.

Christopher opens up to Trymaine Lee about his life before George Floyd, the trauma of that day and how he’s trying to move forward a year later.

