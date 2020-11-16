Just as much of the country prepares to breathe a sigh of relief at the prospect of saying goodbye to a Trump White House, two recent reports about President Donald Trump point to the probability that dangerous extremist groups linked to his presidency will persist well beyond his tenure.

On Nov. 12, we learned via Axios that the president told friends that if and when he leaves office he wants to start a digital media company to “clobber Fox News” and undermine the conservative-friendly network, according to sources. The source went on to explain that Trump is considering a digital channel that would stream online because it would be “cheaper and quicker to start” than a cable television network. Prior to that news, there were also reports that the president would announce his intention to run again in 2024 as soon as president-elect Biden is certified as the 2020 winner.

Taken separately, each of those revelations raise red flags about a protracted future for the likes of the Boogaloo Bois, Proud Boys, QAnon, and a growing number of violent militias. And viewed together, the president’s plans portend that our season of extremism is far from over.

Clearly, the Trump brand of GOP politics is somewhat attractive to many Americans — the president garnered almost 73 million votes in this election — and therefore some element must factor into future strategies in order for them to be successful. Down ballot voting saw Democrats only narrowly hold their majority in the House by the slimmest margin in decades.

But I’m not a political strategist — I’m a national security analyst. My concern is far less about partisan ideologies than about the dangerous cult of personality that encourages a subset of Trump adherents to believe fabricated fantasies about cannibalistic pedophiles running the world, and to act out violently as part of a contorted crusade.

Throughout history, entities and empires failed when protecting a person became more important than preserving principles and processes.

Those amongst Trump’s base who align with extremist, hate-based groups like the Proud Boys and violent militias seem to be part of a cult of personality rather than any kind of political belief system. Their actions appear designed more to preserve Trump as guru than to sustain a system of values. Throughout history, entities and empires failed when protecting a person became more important than preserving principles and processes.

The upside of extremism anchored in personality over process is that typically, when that personality fades away, so do the extremist elements of his following. That’s why cults eventually collapse, and why dictators are deposed: Because in part at least, the only thing they stand for is themselves. But what if that personality persists beyond the power imbued in them by some official designation like a presidential term? What if they find a way to hold and even expand their influence while simultaneously suppressing those who might present a more reasonable alternative?

If Trump launches a media platform, he’ll do so while many of his followers, encouraged by him, are rejecting their “go to” right-wing cable network, Fox News, ostensibly for not being “Trump enough”. A Trump outlet, designed to become a digital extremist echo chamber, would amplify false stories and dangerous voices, all unchecked by any semblance of journalistic guardrails. Trump could exploit the fact that many of his followers, concerned that mainstream social media platforms are increasingly identifying false and threatening content, are fleeing spaces like Twitter in favor of largely unregulated, foreign influence-friendly, and propaganda-tolerant platforms like Parler.

Without the balance provided by daily mainstream media vetting, Trump and his most dangerous extremists could joy-ride together on a wild ride that might only end in a tragic and violent crash.

A dedicated extremist media platform, combined with a kind of perpetual presidential candidacy, would also serve to stifle any senior GOP voice who might try and siphon Trump followers toward their own potential 2024 run for the White House. That means that more reasonable voices in the GOP would have far less influence, less potential for restoring order, and less hope of mitigating extremist violence, if Trump spends the next four years owning his party’s front runner position.

Moreover, President-elect Biden’s efforts to stem the alarming spread of Covid-19 could be severely hampered by Trump when he continues to deride measures to protect the populace. No one wants to see even partial shut-downs in America. But what if the surging numbers of Covid-19 cases necessitate it in some places, but a former president convinces his followers to ignore such measures? As Trump said in last week’s Rose Garden press conference, “This administration will not go to a lockdown.”

A coordinated coupling of a Trump-centric media outlet with a protracted campaign for presidency will pose the threat of even more violent extremism and perilously false narratives. In an interview with CBS News on Nov. 15, former President Barack Obama made an observation about our nation: "We are still deeply divided," he said. "The power of that alternative world view that's presented in the media that those voters consume, it carries a lot of weight. ... It's very hard for a democracy to function if we are operating on just a completely different set of facts."

Obama is right. And our bitter divisions, already dangerously extreme, will become even more so the longer Trump maintains his stranglehold on the hearts and minds of so many of our fellow citizens.