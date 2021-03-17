The intelligence community this week dispatched with one of the most damnable lies of the late Trump regime: that China was engaged in a concerted effort to manipulate the 2020 election on behalf of Joe Biden.

The idea behind the lie was that Beijing much preferred Biden’s policies when contrasted against then-President Donald Trump’s head-snapping collision of trade sanctions, personal sycophancy and global disengagement. That couldn’t be further from the truth, according to a group of “the Intelligence Community’s senior experts on a range of regional and functional issues.”

The view of the National Intelligence Council is that Beijing (correctly) perceived a bipartisan consensus forming against China, one that “leaves no prospect for a pro-China administration regardless of the election outcome.” Where a President Biden might be more “predictable,” he might also be more effective, according to the NIC’s assessment of China’s thinking, because Biden could better marshal coalitions to keep China in check.

(It’s worth noting that one of the contributors to the report, the national intelligence officer for cyber, believes China would have indeed preferred Trump's removal from office and may have titrated its public messaging to produce that outcome. But there is no evidence that Beijing behaved any differently than other foreign actors who try to publicly influence American politics.)

There are three reasons why this lie was so harmful.

Reason No. 1: At a time when the intelligence showed that Trump was not the primary beneficiary of covert influence campaigns, his administration manipulated the national security bureaucracy to marshal sympathy for the former president. This likely diminished the morale of the senior intelligence service and the collectors of the intelligence who risked their lives during a pandemic to find out the truth.