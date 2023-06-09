Following news of former President Donald Trump's indictment Tuesday evening, Trump posted a rambling, four-minute video to TruthSocial claiming he didn’t do… something.

If you hoped that Trump might clear up just what he’s been charged with anytime soon, well...that is not the case here. In the course of the video, Trump repeated most of the points from his (clearly self-drafted) statement that was posted earlier. The gist: The “boxes hoax,” as he’s begun to refer to the classified documents investigation, is just the latest in a string of attempts to persecute him.

I’ll spare you the full transcript, but here’s the last minute or so to give you a taste of what we’re dealing with:

“So I just want to tell you I’m an innocent man. I did nothing wrong. And we will fight this out just like we’ve been fighting for seven years. It wold be wonderful if we could devote our full time to making America great again. And that’s exactly what we did but now, again, our country is in decline. We’re a failing nation. And this is what they do. I’m an innocent man. We will prove that again. Seven years of proving that. And here we go again. Very unfair. But that’s the way it is. I just want to thank everybody. We are doing something very special for our country. We’re putting America first. I always put America first. And that’s why we were in a position — unfortunately that position is no longer valid because they’ve done such a poor job. But we’re in a position where we’re going to make America great again. I’m innocent and we will prove that very, very soundly, and very quickly, thank you very much.”

Sounds like an airtight defense to me.