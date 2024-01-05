On Wednesday, the Florida Health Department published an official bulletin from state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo calling for a halt in the distribution and use of mRNA Covid boosters despite the broad, clear evidence that such vaccines are saving lives. Ladapo released the bulletin not only as cases surge and hospitalizations rise nationally, but also as Republicans prepare to participate in the Iowa caucuses. That’s not a coincidence.

Ladapo has joined DeSantis on the presidential campaign trail, hit the right-wing podcast circuit and irresponsibly promoted disproven conspiracy theories.

In the more than two years he’s been in the job, Ladapo has joined Gov. Ron DeSantis on the presidential campaign trail, hit the right-wing podcast circuit and irresponsibly promoted disproven conspiracy theories. This most recent statement against vaccines is driven by politics, not science.

With less than two weeks to go before Iowa voters help determine DeSantis’ future, his imploded campaign is sputtering out and has little hope of success. Ladapo’s statement is a sign that DeSantis’ flailing team is throwing every last idea at the wall to see what sticks.

It’s no surprise that public health experts are dismissing Ladapo’s guidance as nonsense with no scientific backing. After all, Wednesday’s bulletin is only the latest in a series of false, dangerous claims he’s made as the state’s top health official. He was investigated last year for scientific fraud after he was accused of manipulating and altering data around vaccine safety. Ladapo denied the claim. The inspector general for the state health department closed the investigation when the anonymous complainant didn't respond to follow-up questions from the investigator's office.

Ladapo's widely debunked missives go against guidance from the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the World Health Organization and other experts in the field.

When asked about Ladapo’s latest announcement, even Scott Rivkees, who preceded Ladapo as state surgeon general, called it “disappointing.” Rivkees pointed to the more than 8,000 Covid-related deaths in Florida last year, noting that many of them could have been prevented. Rivkees also noted the reality that Ladapo’s denunciation of mRNA vaccines is at odds with scientists from around the world who say they're safe.

To be clear, Ladapo is DeSantis’ lapdog who was hired to do his political bidding on the state’s dime. Ladapo was picked for the role as the governor’s profile was rising among the far-right conspiracy theory crowds. DeSantis had already attracted widespread attention for his rejection of public health guidance as tens of thousands of Floridians died from Covid. As DeSantis set his sights on the White House, he hired Ladapo to further his dangerous campaign of disinformation.

It is deeply distressing that DeSantis’ play for Iowa, in the form of Ladapo’s disinformation about life-saving vaccines, will have lasting consequences for the more than 22 million Americans who call Florida home. Surgeons general have a responsibility to uphold public health and to help keep our families and communities healthy and safe. By all measures, Ladapo has failed to do this.

Studies indicate that those who aren't vaccinated from Covid are more likely to die if they get Covid. Withholding key information from the public and telling them vaccines are bad is incredibly dangerous. It will not only undermine trust in vaccines for Covid, which are proven to be safe and effective, but also vaccines for preventable diseases, including chickenpox and measles

As fewer people receive vaccines, more people will die. It is difficult to understand how either Ladapo or DeSantis can look at themselves in the mirror or justify scaring people away from vaccines to increase the governor’s far-right cred in a race he can’t possibly win.