A win

Vivek Ramaswamy is the first true manifestation of the kind of MAGA Trumpism, besides Donald Trump himself, that has consumed the Republican Party. With quotes like “We live in a dark moment,” the entrepreneur evoked the “American carnage” rhetoric that Trump championed in 2016. Ramaswamy elbowed his way into the debate spotlight by spewing climate denialism and firearm apologias and Trump groveling and anti-Ukraine isolationism — positions on hot button issues wherein the only through line is chaos. But at a moment when attention for the sake of attention is the goal, Ramaswamy found it — for better or for worse.

A loss

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most potent attack of the night was in response to a high school student concerned about the impacts of climate change in the wake of unprecedented weather events. But his most consistent characteristic was impotence. He continually failed to seriously confront Trump, eventually prompting moderator Bret Baier to remind him, “Former President Trump is beating you by 30, 40 points in many polls.” It was a body blow felt around Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum. But honestly, it feels like capitulation is built into DeSantis’ imploding campaign.

A lie

Ramaswamy “wins” this honor with a twofer, saying both “the climate change agenda is a hoax” and “these are politicized indictments.”

Climate change (and the Democratic agenda that confronts it) is far from a hoax. Climate change is an existential threat to our national security, our economy and our planet. Phoenix reached 110 degrees for 31 days in a row. Maui’s severe drought helped set the stage for a devastating wildfire. A tropical storm pummeled Southern California for the first time in almost a century. These facts may not be convenient for Republican primary candidates, but that doesn’t change objective reality.

As for the notion that the indictments against Trump are “politicized,” remember: Joe Biden didn’t indict Donald Trump. He was indicted in four separate jurisdictions by grand juries of his peers in response to the (overwhelming) evidence presented to them. The fact that Trump is a politician doesn’t mean his indictments are politicized. And this notion that any indictment of a politician is inherently politicized suggests, quite dangerously, that politicians shouldn’t be subject to laws. This, brought to you straight from the party of “law and order.”