One of the most encouraging developments on the left in the last several months has been the emergence of an energetic pro-Palestinian movement calling for an end to the collective punishment of people in Gaza. But Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sees something nefarious: a campaign aligned with Russia — and possibly even financed by it.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Pelosi said protesters’ push for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict helps Russian President Vladimir Putin. “What we have to do is try to stop the suffering in Gaza … but for them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin’s message,” she said. “Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see.”

Stopping the suffering is exactly what advocates for a permanent cease-fire want.

“I think some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere,” Pelosi said. “Some, I think, are connected to Russia, and I say that having looked at this for a long time now.” She also said she thought “some financing should be investigated” by the FBI.

This is shameful rhetoric.

It is true that we cannot rule out that Russia or any other foreign adversary is covertly seeking to amplify dissent — or simply generate chaos on both sides — online or through organizations that shape off-line behavior. However, there is no indication nor has any evidence been presented that protesters calling for a cease-fire are astroturfed or financed by a foreign entity, and there is an abundance of obvious reasons to believe that they’re homegrown. Pelosi’s call for an FBI investigation — which hints at the possibility of repression, given the FBI’s long and dark history of quashing left-wing dissent — is an inappropriate and out-of-touch response.

Pelosi frames the idea of a cease-fire as Putin-aligned because she sees calls for a cease-fire that permits Hamas’ continued existence as a strategic win for U.S. adversaries like Russia and Iran. Even if they were to cheer for a cease-fire, that’s beside the point — she should be able to find the explanation for Americans’ calls for a cease-fire in her own putative worldview. She mentions concern about wanting to “try to stop the suffering in Gaza.” Stopping the suffering is exactly what advocates for a permanent cease-fire want. And they’re demanding it without the feeble rhetoric of the Biden administration and Democratic establishment, which periodically express “concern” about the mass civilian deaths in Gaza but appear unwilling to change any policies to pressure Israel to stop those deaths.

Organizations such as Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace and If Now Now have called for a cease-fire as a way to end mass civilian casualties and allow for diplomatic negotiations to allow for the release of hostages. This is not only the clearest and quickest path to free the hostages and end Israel’s collective punishment regime in defiance of international law, but it would also help lay the foundation for a better range of strategic options. For progressive and left-wing critics of the Israeli apartheid, inside and outside of Israel, a negotiated political solution, not an ill-defined and reckless military operation, is seen as the only realistic way to disincentivize future violence against Israel.

Pelosi has little reason to be suspicious of the vociferous pro-cease-fire energy on the streets across America. A Data for Progress poll in December found that a majority of American voters favored a permanent cease-fire. Poll after poll shows that younger Americans — who are central to the raucous energy we’re seeing in demonstrations — do not share their older counterparts’ unskeptical views of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. Dozens of Democratic lawmakers support a permanent ceasefire. Even mainstream U.S. media coverage, historically uncritical of Israel and indifferent to Palestinian life, has shifted in tone toward sympathy toward Gaza as Israel’s bombardment campaign and siege have killed thousands upon thousands of civilians, many of them children.

Pelosi’s conspiracy-mongering and casting aspersions on protesters is embarrassing. The case for a cease-fire is self-evident. Israel, through some of its policies, is refusing to distinguish between civilians and militants, and the International Court of Justice has found that it is “plausible” that Israel has committed acts that violate the Genocide Convention. As opposed to suggesting that those who value Palestinian life are in league with foreign enemies, Pelosi should admit that the U.S. is betraying humanity by supporting Israel in its disgraceful conduct.