On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce tearfully announced his retirement from the NFL. At times becoming so emotional he could barely speak, Kelce said goodbye following a 13-year career that included seven Pro Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl win and the title of football’s best center in 2017, according to The Associated Press.

There’s no reason to doubt that Kelce will be missed by his teammates, loyal Philadelphia fans and devoted NFL viewers who have spent more than a decade appreciating his unique style both on and off the field. (Long live Jason’s 2018 Super Bowl parade Mummer costume.)

But Kelce’s brand of masculinity deserves praise, as well, and should be remembered as an indelible part of his special legacy.

Kelce, with his barrel physique and full beard, looks like a walking stereotype of macho athletic invulnerability. But the sensitivity and emotional intelligence he displayed Monday was a breath of fresh air. This was especially true when he talked about his wife of nearly six years, Kylie. Kelce arguably centered his wife throughout his farewell speech, crediting her — with a cracking voice and plenty of tears — for the joys of his career.

“I still remember the moment she walked through the door,” Kelce recalled as he described in detail the night he met Kylie in 2014. “The first instance is burned into my retina — it was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. Then she started talking and I thought: ‘Man, is this what love feels like?’ She was beautiful and smart, serious and playful. I knew right away.

“I think it’s no coincidence that I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side,” he continued. “Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me with love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence … and of course a swift kick in the a-- from time to time.”

A successful man thanking the woman who maintained his home and cared for his children while he ascended to the highest echelon of his profession? It’s not exactly the highest bar. But it’s still worth celebrating, especially in the not-always progressive world of professional football, a career that isn’t necessarily conducive to an equitable share of domestic responsibilities. Indeed, the NFL has highlighted the sacrifices made by Jason’s mother, Donna, who supported not one but two sons on their all-encompassing quests to become professional athletes.

Of course, this isn’t simply a product of the NFL. In one 2023 survey of 5,000 women across 10 countries, 37% of the women in heterosexual relationships said their partners’ careers take precedence. Other studies suggest men are more likely to receive all the credit for the work they’ve done alongside women, are more likely to tout their personal and professional abilities than women and are less likely to be grateful for what they have than women.

Kelce is at least trying to challenge some of these patriarchal narratives. So is his younger brother, Travis.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce in Baltimore on Jan. 28. Patrick Smith / Getty Images file

In dating arguably the most powerful pop star on the planet, Travis Kelce has been lauded for what appears to be a refreshingly supportive relationship. When a former president of the United States tried to take credit for Taylor Swift’s success, Travis provided the antidote: public displays of affection and words of admiration from a man not afraid to be humble, publicly discuss his feelings and claim the title of Mr. Swift.

This is the thread that connects the Kelce brothers: a masculinity that prioritizes affection over coldness, vulnerability over stoicism.

Whether on the field after Super Bowl 58, in scene after scene captured throughout the brothers’ documentary (aptly named “Kelce”) or during Jason’s retirement speech — during which Travis was seen crying as his brother spoke — the tender, attentive closeness displayed between these two siblings is a reminder of what men can enjoy when they’re not held back by the confines of toxic masculinity.

Jason Kelce's family — from left: his brother, Travis Kelce; his mother, Donna Kelce; his father, Ed Kelce; and his wife, Kylie McDevitt Kelce — listen as Kelce announces his retirement from the NFL in Philadelphia on Monday. Matt Rourke / AP

Here, again, research is on the side of both equality and vulnerability. Studies suggest men living in the U.S. have fewer friends than women, are experiencing increasing rates of loneliness and may be less likely to seek out help — especially for mental health — than women.

In other words, outdated ideas of masculinity that celebrate an emotionally stunted version of the alpha male prevent men from exploring and expressing their full humanity.

As someone who has watched, at times reluctantly, the NFL for over 30 years, I will miss Jason Kelce and his stellar athleticism, as well as his shirtless, luchador mask-wearing antics. I will also miss his honesty, like when he called out his fellow players — including his brother — when they cross a line.

But what I’ll remember the most, and what I hope Jason and his brother are helping to normalize, is a type of public masculinity that bucks the toxicity of traditional chauvinism. Jason Kelce knows that real men acknowledge the incredible contributions of their partners. And real men do cry.