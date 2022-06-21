IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jan 6. hearing Day 4: How Trump's relentless bullying infected his posse and supporters

The committee showed how nobody ever gained ground against the Trump’s conspiracy theories.

Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on threats to election officials

03:18
By Hayes Brown, MSNBC Opinion Columnist

It’s been remarkable to see how much of former President Donald Trump’s energy in 2020 was spent bullying his fellow Republicans. From his vice president to state-level officials, Trump was fixated on convincing his supposed allies to abandon their principles and deliver him a victory against Joe Biden.

There was no shortage of people telling Trump that his fantasies of victory were both impossible and illegal.

We saw most of this play out in real-time in that weird, unsettling period following Election Day. But the Jan. 6 committee’s hearing on Tuesday showed that neither side truly won in the battle of wills Trump waged against Republican governors, state legislators, and secretaries of state.

On the surface, the committee’s evidence showed a clear loss for Trump and his cohort. Not one of the state legislatures he targeted caved under his pressure and reversed the will of their voters. Not a single one of the “fake electors” his campaign organized was officially certified.

Question of criminal case against Trump remains after fourth Jan. 6 hearing

June 21, 202216:44

Only a handful of die-hard supporters even entertained the notion that they held the power to deny Biden’s victory and leave Trump in the White House.

There was in fact no shortage of people telling Trump that his fantasies of victory were both impossible and illegal. And yet, as the committee has shown, nobody ever gained any ground against the conspiracy theories Trump latched onto as his reality. Instead, Trump chose to keep pushing and pushing, burying mistrust and hatred in the hearts of his supporters. His lies took root there — and on Jan. 6, 2021, they bore bitter fruit.

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MSNBC Daily, where he helps frame the news of the day for readers. He was previously at BuzzFeed News and holds a degree in international relations from Michigan State University.