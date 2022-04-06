Ye, according to the newspaper’s investigation, asked Hunter Biden to determine whether another CEFC official was under federal investigation. That official was indeed being investigated by the FBI, which, according to court records, had the official under electronic surveillance. Biden, an attorney, signed an agreement to represent that official in return for a $1 million retainer. When the FBI eventually took his client into custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the arrested CEFC executive, according to police records cited by The Post, placed a call to James Biden just nine minutes later. Reuters reported in early 2018 that Ye had been taken in for questioning for suspected economic crimes. The Post reported that Ye couldn’t be reached for comment and that the Chinese Embassy wouldn’t comment on his arrest.

We may never know precisely what executives, said to be affiliated with the Chinese government, thought the Bidens could do for them. But anyone who has spent time working in counterintelligence, as I have, understands that the facts laid out in The Post’s review aren’t unique to the Biden family or to any one political party. This scenario — the Chinese government attempting to get next to people close to power or influence or holding power and influence — repeats itself before, during and after almost every U.S. election cycle, at the city, state and federal levels. It’s all about access and influence, and if you can compromise someone with either access or influence, that’s even better.

In that framework, it made perfect sense for that intermediary to suggest a meeting between Hunter Biden and Ye when he did. While his father was vice president, Hunter Biden would have been a particularly vulnerable target. As The Post describes: “The Bidens were reeling from the May 2015 death of Hunter’s older brother, Beau, and Hunter was struggling with drug use. ‘I was in the throes of addiction,’ Hunter wrote in a memoir published last year. During divorce proceedings with his wife Kathleen, a court filing in the case described ‘outstanding debts [that] are shocking and overwhelming,’ with the couple carrying maxed-out credit cards, double mortgages on both properties they owned and a tax debt of $313,970.”

If China was targeting Hunter Biden, he wasn’t the only one in its sights. In December 2020, after Hunter Biden’s business dealings seem to have ended and just before his father became president, the national intelligence director’s counterintelligence chief warned that associates of the president-elect were already being targeted by China in what was described as “an attack on steroids.”

Even though Republicans are exploiting the situation when they demand that the whole Biden family be investigated, there is valid criticism over why it has taken so long for Democrats and multiple media outlets to acknowledge that Hunter Biden’s problems — at least concerning China — are real.

If China was targeting Hunter Biden, he wasn’t the only one in its sights.

Some of the delay may be because his dealings with the Ukrainian company Burisma were exploited in a smear campaign against his father by the Russians and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. I’ve written about my concerns with this attempt to link Joe Biden to his son’s work in Ukraine, including the fact that Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., while he was leading an inquiry into Hunter Biden’s relationship with Burisma, was warned by the FBI that he, Johnson, was a target of Russian disinformation. But if we ignore the bigger picture here — that China targets U.S. candidates and officeholders and their family members — we’ll miss an opportunity to do something about it.

From George W. Bush’s brother Neil, who was deeply financially entangled with Chinese entities, to candidate Jeb Bush’s super PAC, which benefited, albeit not willfully, from illegal Chinese contributions, to the massive “Chinagate” scandal involving funding for President Bill Clinton’s re-election campaign, China is nonpartisan in its attempts to gain political access and influence.

That’s why — particularly with no evidence of wrongdoing by his father — we should be thinking not so much about Hunter Biden but beyond Hunter Biden. The American voter needs far greater transparency into the foreign financial dealings of candidates, their businesses and their family members if we are to ever counter the efforts of adversaries to penetrate political offices.

You won’t hear that from Trump sycophants who are myopically focused on Hunter Biden and his laptop. That’s because any initiative to mandate foreign financial disclosures would expose some ugly truths about their own guy and his family. Transparency is great — unless, of course, you have something to hide. That’s the hypocrisy of thinking only about Hunter Biden.

The president’s son is under federal investigation for possible tax violations, and he’ll have to suffer any related consequences. That’s clear. What isn’t clear is how willing we are to talk about this in a nonpartisan way and to put in place safeguards that would make the family members of our top officials less likely to be targeted by foreign actors.