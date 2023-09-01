I read a children’s picture book, "My Shadow is Purple," to my fifth-grade students in March. It is an empowering book that, while addressing gender stereotypes, is about staying true to oneself, respecting others and the importance of inclusive communities. But I was placed on administrative leave after a parent complained. Then, during a disciplinary conference in May, I was given the choice to resign or be terminated for violating district policies, which had been fashioned after Georgia’s vague classroom censorship laws. For several reasons, I chose not to resign.

I believe in students’ freedom to learn and to be centered in their learning. And I refuse to be complicit to censorship, discrimination or harm at any level. Prior to the public announcement of my firing, several anti-LGBTQ+ and right-wing political crusaders lined up at the board meeting’s public comment session to spew vile hatred toward the LGBTQ+ community under the guise of disapproval for so-called divisive concepts. No reasonable person could have thought that purchasing and reading a children’s picture book, chosen from the school’s Scholastic book fair, would result in vituperative attacks from school tax-exempt misanthropes. The bigoted, racist remarks of a small, loud minority should not determine what is taught in our public schools. I am an educator, regardless of where my classroom may be, and speaking up against wrongdoing is a powerful lesson.

Even though a panel of educators rejected the district’s recommendation to terminate me, the Cobb County School Board voted 4-3 along partisan lines to uphold the superintendent’s recommendation for my termination on Aug. 17. In doing so, the district made me the first-known public school teacher to be fired under the state’s 2022 anti-education censorship laws. It also sent a dangerous message: Not all students are worthy of an inclusive and affirming learning environment.

Academic freedom, inclusive education and diversity are under attack not just in Georgia. Republican legislators have designed classroom censorship laws to silence and erase diverse identities and inclusive curricula, as well as the truth about history and reality. Censorship is an affront to a free society, one where acceptance and appreciation of diverse ideas and viewpoints are critical to continued democratic progress.

Laws like HB 1084 negatively affect the quality of education students can receive. They are intentionally vague and designed to provoke uncertainty among educators, students and parents. They create a situation impossible for teachers to navigate, because they don’t know what can or cannot be said or done to support their students. As a result, the law is doing exactly what it was intended to do: cause teachers to self-censor for fear they may lose their jobs.

Students are also aware of this harm. Last year, Georgia students were silenced after speaking up in opposition to HB 1084. They know their educational freedoms and rights are on the line and should have a voice in the process, especially when those rights are threatened.

Humans are relational beings, and belonging is a fundamental need. Our experiences, truths and identities must be reflected and affirmed. Research shows that students who see positive representations of themselves in their curriculum have improved academic and social outcomes. This makes inclusivity and meaningful relationships fundamental to equitable learning and instruction. When students are affirmed and supported, they take more academic risks and develop the skills necessary to learn and thrive.

Culturally responsive and racially inclusive education benefits all students by imparting a sense of self and belonging, and by teaching the varying perspectives among the identities in our communities. It also engages students as informed, critical and socially responsible citizens. Without those aspects, how can educators be expected to build trust and fulfill their obligation to provide students with the best education possible?

We all must work toward a more critical consciousness in public education.

Censorship not only threatens our students and teachers, but democracy at its core. We all must work toward a more critical consciousness in public education. We must be mindful of the role each of us plays in supporting all students through educational policy and interconnected systems. Together, we can uphold inclusive, affirming education and safeguard academic freedoms by demanding state legislation and school environments that are free of bigotry, discrimination and harm.

I urge all who support public education to join me in supporting teachers across our nation. Stay informed and knowledgeable of local policies and state laws. Write letters to the editor to draw attention to concerns within your local communities. Make your voices heard at school board meetings and in your community. Have school-aged children? Student voices are powerful and too often left out. Educate and empower them to defend their own educational freedoms and rights.

Elections are essential for ensuring our public schools reflect the kind of education we demand for students. Research your current school board members and the candidates running for open seats; consider running yourself. Vote for pro-education candidates: those who stand for truthful, diverse and inclusive education and legislation.

This is how we truly protect all students, save lives and encourage a democracy of deeply engaged and empathetic participants who can work toward a more equitable and just society.

Students deserve nothing less.