Palestinians in Gaza are starving. After five months of Israel’s war against Hamas, few households are able to easily obtain enough calories to survive. According to the international initiative that tracks such things, the entire northern half of the Gaza Strip is facing an imminent famine. It may have already begun by the time you are reading this. If the same conditions hold through mid-July, the same will be true for the south, where the vast majority of the Gaza Strip’s 2.2 million residents have been forced to flee under Israeli bombardment.

A famine in Gaza would be the first time that the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification mechanism, or IPC, has determined a famine exists since 2017. It would also be the first in the 21st century to be declared outside of Africa. But the Levant's dry and mountainous terrain is no stranger to famine. The Torah and other books of the Hebrew Bible reference multiple instances of famine befalling the biblical land of Israel, often interpreted as “warning notices of God’s wrath aimed to bring the people to contrition and thus avert final destruction.”

It’s too easy to think of famine as a force of nature, an act of God, something unbidden and unstoppable. But as European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a meeting of European foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, “This famine it is not a natural disaster, it is not a flood, it is not an earthquake; it is entirely man-made. By whom? Let’s dare to say it: by whom?” He then answered his question: “By the one that prevents humanitarian support [from] entering into Gaza; by the lack of access; by the acute insecurity inside Gaza.”

It’s too easy to think of famine as a force of nature, an act of God, something unbidden and unstoppable.

In other words, by Israel, which has been waging war against Hamas after the group’s brutal Oct. 7 attacks, which left over 1,000 Israelis dead. The imminent famine is the obvious result of a range of policies that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is carrying out to deprive the Palestinian people of resources that might also benefit Hamas, no matter how many children are malnourished in the process.

Gaza isn’t alone. Every modern famine since the dawn of the Industrial Age — whether it’s an act of subjugation against an obstinate population in an empire, an act of cruel indifference from a colonizer toward its colony, or the result of the decision to forge swords instead of plowshares in an untilled land soaked with blood — is a policy choice. It is irrefutable that the acute hunger that the Ministry of Health in Gaza says has killed at least 30 Palestinians, mostly children, since Oct. 7, is the result of choices that the Israeli government has made.