On Feb. 3, my family’s lives were turned upside down when a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed just a few hundred yards from our home in East Palestine, Ohio. After being evacuated, Norfolk Southern told me it was safe to return home just days later. When I insisted on environmental testing, a toxicologist found that my house was unsafe for me and my family.

My story is just like so many others. The only path forward for us is to come together and demand action from both Norfolk Southern and federal and state officials.

I’m proud to be an organizer with River Valley Organizing, a grassroots group that strengthens and protects our community. Recently, more than 200 residents across the region attended RVO’s community meeting. We brought in independent environmental, health and legal experts to listen to and answer questions from residents, not just talk at them.

Jami Cozza with her fiancé, Chris Wallace, who is also an organizer with River Valley Organizing. Jami Cozza

It became clear at that meeting that people are scared. Parents don’t know if it is safe to bring their children back to their homes and drink the water. Farmers don’t know if they’ll be able to safely harvest their crops. Business owners don’t know if they’ll have any customers. And no one knows what the long-term health impacts could be.

People are angry, too. Norfolk Southern, a huge corporation that has spent millions on lobbyists and political donations to weaken safety regulations, couldn’t even be bothered to show up at many town halls. The information we’ve gotten from the company and different government agencies has been confusing and contradictory. Politicians from both parties promise action, but we’re still waiting.

Based on residents’ concerns and input from environmental experts who have dealt with similar disasters, the East Palestine community has five demands for Norfolk Southern, the state of Ohio and the federal government.

First, we need relocation for anyone who wants it — people shouldn’t be forced to return to homes where they don’t feel safe. Folks are still dealing with unanswered questions and the health impacts of the chemicals. Some are watching as their pets or livestock get sick or die. While Norfolk Southern has agreed to offer temporary relocation for families living closest to the accident, that assistance needs to be widened and made permanent.

A resident walks by an American flag on N. Market Street on Feb. 23, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. Michael Swensen / Getty Images file

Second, our community needs independent, transparent and ongoing environmental testing. Testing so far has been inadequate and the full data hasn’t been released. Soil, water and air testing must be conducted by scientists who are selected by the community, not by Norfolk Southern. These scientists should advocate on the community’s behalf and participate in all technical meetings regarding testing, cleanup and safety plans.

Third, we need medical testing and monitoring for people in the region who were exposed. No one knows what the short- and long-term health impacts of this will be. Federal agencies must provide ongoing health testing to evaluate those in the affected region, and guarantee health coverage.

Fourth, the toxic waste from the derailment not only must be removed, but it must be disposed of safely. Currently, toxic soil from the site is being shipped to an incinerator just down the road in East Liverpool, Ohio. This incinerator has a long history of health and environmental issues, including being cited by the Environmental Protection Agency. After poisoning one community by burning these chemicals, we cannot poison another.

Finally, Norfolk Southern must pay for every dime of this cleanup. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the East Palestine derailment is one of five major accidents for the company since the end of 2021. No taxpayer money should go to paying for cleanup, relocation, testing or medical expenses.

Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. Gene J. Puskar / AP file

When the national media loses interest and the celebrities finally go home, our community will still be left dealing with this disaster. For years, our area has been poisoned and harmed by the dangerous industries that surround us — oil refineries, toxic incinerators and coal ash dumps. Time and time again we’ve been let down by the politicians and big corporations. It took a terrifying train derailment to finally get the nation’s attention.

We will feel the impacts of this disaster for years to come, and I am simply asking our leaders in both parties not to forget about us. I grew up here, and I refuse to accept what we are facing. Our community can eventually recover. We can give our children a better, safer future. We just need the resources and leadership it takes to make it happen.