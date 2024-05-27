Earlier in May, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, announced that he would seek re-election for a fourth term. Sanders is 82 years old and suffered a heart attack in 2019 while campaigning for president. One might expect the chorus of progressives — those who have questioned Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy because she did not retire sooner, called for new leadership when President Joe Biden, 81, announced his 2024 re-election bid, and now suggest 69-year-old Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first and only Latina on the Supreme Court, should step down from the bench early — to be similarly outraged. But so far we’ve heard little concern about the popular liberal senator running for a term that would end when he is just a year shy of 90.

Even the best and most effective politicians must never give in to the idea that they are irreplaceable.

Even the best and most effective politicians must never give in to the idea that they are irreplaceable. On the right, we have heard lawmakers recently claim their candidacy was demanded by a higher power. Such egotism does not help democracy, nor does it inherently serve the best interests of constituents. And in worst-case scenarios it can lead to negative short- and long-term consequences.

Arguably, it makes more sense for Sanders to retire now than it would for some of the others targeted for their age in the past. To replace Biden would have meant Democrats giving up a potential incumbency advantage in a close and consequential 2024 presidential race. Potential wild cards like Sen. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema could complicate Sotomayor replacement efforts.

In contrast, there appears very little strategic or operational risk in replacing Sanders — who is running for election in a state that voted Democratic by a 2-1 margin in 2020 and continues to trend bluer. And the committee succession question would be less fraught than it is when a lawmaker steps down midterm.

Sanders is obviously an iconic figure with a platform that resonates with young progressives — a key part of Democrats’ winning coalition. But his perpetual candidacy arguably contradicts his progressive message. For years, Sanders has talked about young people being the future leaders of our country, but that reality will continue to be delayed as long as octogenarians refuse to make way.

Across the country, Democrats (and aligned independents) need a strong grassroots movement and youth pipeline. Is Sanders helping that effort in Vermont? His re-election bid begs the question, are there truly no other progressives in the state prepared to take up his mantle?

These are the same types of questions that have been asked of Biden, but electing a president is a different political project than replacing a senator. As the Vermont senator noted in his own announcement video, the 2024 election “is the most consequential election in our lifetimes.” Biden has already defeated Donald Trump once, earned over 81 million votes, and has a laundry list of first-term accomplishments to campaign for re-election on. Democratic leaders calculated that despite concerns about his age, he remained the strongest candidate against Trump. And the other alternatives would be worse.

Sanders is in a different situation, with different strategic variables.

Certainly there are many scenarios where it is reasonable — even necessary — for steady, experienced, leaders to stay in power.

The longtime lawmaker’s relationship with the Democratic Party establishment has been, at times, a bit messy. While some establishment Democrats blamed him for an overly divisive primary in 2016, the left-wing icon has helped the Biden-Harris administration in many ways. Just last month, Biden and Sanders held a joint event to celebrate the administration’s success lowering certain prescription drug prices. Sanders was also early to endorse Biden’s re-election bid a year ago. “The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia,” he said at the time.

To suggest every older candidate or public servant retire would be rank ageism. Certainly there are many scenarios where it is reasonable — even necessary — for steady, experienced, leaders to stay in power. Yet, I believe Sanders had an opportunity here to set an important example, and gracefully propel the next generation of leaders forward. He can still champion the priorities of the left from retirement. Instead, Sanders now risks ending his career on a sour note.