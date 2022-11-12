IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Adrian Fontes' Arizona win keeps a self-described Oath Keeper at bay

Fontes’ victory is sure to draw some small sigh of relief from those who were worried about American elections.
Image: Adrian Fontes
Former Maricopa County recorder Adrian Fontes speaks at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Phoenix on Jan. 17, 2022.Monica D. Spencer/The Republic / USA TODAY Network
By Jarvis DeBerry, MSNBC Opinion Columnist

NBC News projects that Democrat Adrian Fontes, a former Marine, prosecutor and county elections official, has won the Arizona secretary of state over an election-denying Republican who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Fontes’ victory is sure to provoke some small sigh of relief from those who were worried about American elections being overseen by people promoting former President Donald Trump’s big lie. In Arizona, the secretary of state also steps into the role of governor if the governor can’t complete a term.

Democratic nominee for AZ Sec. of State, slams GOP opponent for having been at Capitol insurrection

Sept. 24, 202210:18

Fontes’ opponent Republican Mark Finchem, who has described himself as a member of the Oath Keepers, unsuccessfully filed suit to ban voting machines in Arizona and co-sponsored failed legislation that would have allow the legislature to reward the state’s Electoral College votes to a candidate of the legislature’s choosing.

In a September interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Fontes said he wanted to run the office “so that it is smooth, so that we do have free and fair elections, so that we do have predictable government, rational government, and not just weird chaos, which is what my opponent is presenting. And we just want things to work normally, right? And that’s really how the process is supposed to work.”

Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MSNBC Daily.