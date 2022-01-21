Conservative state legislators are kicking this year’s sessions off looking to burnish their bonafides with evangelical voters ahead of the 2022 elections. Discriminating against trans people, especially trans youth, has become almost a singular obsession for today’s Republican Party, alongside banning abortion and limiting voting rights. And this year looks to be an especially busy season for transphobic bigotry in state capitals around the country.

Most red states have picked up where they left off last session, pushing for transphobic policies like banning trans girls from playing on female school sports teams and blocking trans youth from accessing gender-affirming health care, including nonpermanent options like puberty blockers. But one state is taking things further. A conservative legislator in Mississippi introduced “The Real You Act of 2022,” a bill that would ban incarcerated trans people from changing their names and also banning trans youth from legally changing their gender.

What’s notable about the bill is it’s the first time American conservatives have actively tried curtailing transgender name changes. Two years ago, Idaho passed a bill that banned trans people from changing genders on their birth certificates, but the law was later enjoined in federal court. But to this point, the name-change process used when transitioning — which is the same cisgender women use regularly when getting married or divorced — has been left alone by anti-trans politicians.

That’s not to say the name-change process was off conservative radars. The anti-LGBTQ group Family Research Council’s 2015 paper on responding to the transgender movement laid out several key policy goals to limit the rights of trans people and curtail social acceptance of trans identities, That included banning trans people from U.S. military service and banning gender-affirming health care for all trans people, but especially trans teenagers.

Another recommendation was a ban on trans people obtaining legal identification that affirms their identity and how they live their lives — including name changes. Trans people would be much less likely to even consider transitioning, the Family Research Council reasoned, if it meant they would be viewed as illegitimate human beings by the state. It’s this underlying bigotry that drives the entire right-wing attack on trans lives.