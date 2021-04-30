But previous presidents didn’t limit themselves to dogs and cats — no sir. Many of the early office holders owned horses, as you’d expect of the time. Other farm animals also made their way to the White House grounds. Woodrow Wilson had a flock of sheep that trimmed the White House lawn, and the proceeds from wool they produced was donated to the Red Cross. Caroline Kennedy, JFK’s daughter, owned a small fleet of ducks and an actual real-life pony named Macaroni. And William Howard Taft had Pauline Wayne, a Holstein cow, to provide him with fresh milk.

I was disappointed to learn when writing this that some of the tales of exotic pets living in the White House aren’t exactly true — or at least haven’t been confirmed. For example, the story of John Quincy Adams' receiving a pet alligator from America’s favorite fighting Frenchman, Gen. Marquis de Lafayette, is apocryphal at best. So is the story about Martin Van Buren having to give up a pair of tiger cubs from the sultan of Oman.

But Van Buren did have to accept and then sell two Arabian horses from the sultan to avoid violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution. Same for the full-grown lion and lioness the sultan of Morocco tried to send him — they wound up being auctioned off for roughly $11,000 in today’s money.

Theodore Roosevelt, as might be expected from his reputation as an outdoorsman, had a slew of animals around the Executive Mansion. Mostly for the benefit of his children, Teddy’s White House at one point or another housed “a small bear named Jonathan Edwards; a lizard named Bill; guinea pigs named Admiral Dewey, Dr. Johnson, Bishop Doane, Fighting Bob Evans and Father O'Grady; Maude the pig; Josiah the badger; Eli Yale the blue macaw; Baron Spreckle the hen; a one-legged rooster; a hyena; a barn owl; Peter the rabbit; and Algonquin the pony.”

More surprising is the range of critters the soft-spoken, often forgotten Calvin Coolidge owned. “I have a beautiful black-haired bear that was brought all the way from Mexico in a truck, and a pair of live lion cubs now grown up, and a small species of hippopotamus which came from South Africa,” he wrote in his autobiography. “These and other animals and birds have been placed in the zoological quarters in Rock Creek Park.”

Grace Coolidge holds her pet raccoon, Rebecca, c. 1921. Library of Congress

Among the others to make their way to the zoo were a wallaby from Australia and a small flock of 13 Pekin ducks, at least one of which first lady Grace Coolidge tried to raise in a White House bathroom before giving them up. A raccoon named Rebecca stuck around though — she was gifted to the Coolidges as part of a Thanksgiving dinner but wound up getting her own pen in a White House tree.

Honestly, given the sheer number of animals that have called the White House home, if the Bidens should spend the next few years just picking up new pets every few months, more power to them. If anyone tries to call them out on it (I can just see the "Fox and Friends" segment where they accuse the Bidens of not loving all of their pets equally) they also have one more convenient excuse at hand: making up for lost time.

The last four years was the first time since Donald Trump’s fellow impeachee Andrew Johnson occupied the White House that there were no presidential pets around. It was yet another item on the long list of ways that Trump’s term was distinctly ahistorical.

“How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?” Trump said in 2019. “I don’t know. … I don’t feel good. It feels a little phony, phony to me.”

He was probably right. It’d be weird if he’d returned back to Mar-a-Lago with a dog he had picked up just for the politics. But if the Bidens eventually go back to Delaware with a whole pack of dogs and a phalanx of kitties, that makes purr-fect sense to me.