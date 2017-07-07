IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Covid Mutants – February 21, 2021

07:00

Covid Mutants – An Evolving Enemy

08:52

Covid Mutants – The Virus Adapts

09:01

Covid Mutants – Breakout

12:19

Covid Mutants – Science to the Rescue

06:35

Covid Mutants – America’s Challenge

Race for The Vaccine - November 15, 2020

13:20

Race for The Vaccine – Cracking the Code

08:46

Race for The Vaccine – The Vaccine Cold War

09:16

Race for The Vaccine – Human Testing 

07:23

Race for The Vaccine - Vaccine Nationalism

04:34

Race for The Vaccine - "A bit of history"

Enemy of The State - September 19, 2020

08:13

Enemy of The State - Murder on Malta

10:54

Enemy of The State - Who was Daphne?

07:37

Enemy of The State - The Panama connection

08:40

Enemy of The State - Suspects emerge

08:21

Enemy of The State - Justice for Daphne

Richard Engel

NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent; Host, On Assignment with Richard Engel

FULL BIO

@OARichardEngel

Follow the team at On Assignment for recent updates.

Twitter

Find us on Facebook

For behind-the-scenes and other extras...

Facebook

The COVID Frontlines - June 7, 2020

09:33

The COVID Frontlines – A test for the world

09:14

The COVID Frontlines – Inside Bergamo

08:49

The COVID Frontlines - The race for a vaccine

08:51

The COVID Frontlines - Mexico’s hidden toll

08:11

The COVID Frontlines: America in crisis

Pandemic - April 12, 2020

10:30

Pandemic: The Italian lesson

08:58

Pandemic: America hit, global markets tank

09:12

Pandemic: Life in lockdown, the new normal

08:03

Pandemic: Revealing human nature

07:54

Pandemic: Life after lockdown

Age of Hate - March 22, 2020

07:27

Massacre at Walmart: Did the President’s words inspire a real-world tragedy?

09:40

Europe’s neo-Nazis: Are they taking cues from America’s Commander-in-Chief?

09:43

How the Far Right uses social media to take their message mainstream

09:56

The "Great Replacement”: The conspiracy theory that unites the Far Right

07:47

America must learn to love again

Outbreak - March 8, 2020

09:27

Outbreak: On the frontlines

08:55

Outbreak: A state of denial

07:53

Outbreak: We've been here before

08:43

Outbreak: Going viral

08:22

Outbreak: America reacts

Richard Engel

NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent; Host, MSNBC'S "On Assignment With Richard Engel"

FULL BIO

Where in the world is Richard?

Keep up with Richard Engel — if you can. Follow him on Twitter.

Follow Richard

MSNBC Daily Newsletter

The news that matters, delivered to you weekdays.

SIGN UP

American Betrayal - Nov. 17, 2019

08:58

The Kurds: Did America betray an ally? (Part 1 of 5)

08:39

The Kurds: Fleeing the violence (Part 2 of 5)

09:19

The Kurds: How did we get here? (Part 3 of 5)

08:15

With al-Baghdadi dead, is ISIS over? (Part 4 of 5)

07:16

What's next for the Kurds? (Part 5 of 5)

Trump & Ukraine: Fact & Fiction - Oct. 13, 2019

10:46

Trump & Ukraine: How did we get here?

08:54

Trump & Ukraine: Russia looms large in Ukrainian politics

08:01

For Biden, an appearance of conflict in Ukraine

07:02

The conspiracy theory at the heart of the impeachment inquiry

08:26

Trump & Ukraine: Quid pro quo?

The Rise & Fall of ISIS - September 22, 2019

08:00

ISIS: Defeat and Humiliation

08:50

The Women of ISIS

10:32

The Lure of ISIS

09:17

ISIS: Fighting Back

06:20

ISIS: The Future Threat

Made in China - July 14, 2019

09:36

From copycat to innovator: Inside China's tech rise

09:43

China’s race to master future technologies

05:42

In China, smartphones power daily life

09:42

How AI underpins China’s surveillance state

07:47

The trade war comes home

April 14, 2019

14:23

The ultra-conservative crusade against Pope Francis

15:13

How Russian trolls weaponized social media

12:10

Meet “Doctor Miracle”

Target USA: Russian influence: Sept. 30, 2018

14:56

Inside a Trump donor’s Russia connections

04:39

David Corn on the Trump-Russia connection

04:08

Inside the International Republican Institute

Trump in Europe: July 7, 2018

04:54

Trump arrives in the UK amid mass protests

07:57

At Trump’s golf courses, “sinkholes of money”

06:53

The threat to NATO

Israel and Iran: May 25, 2018

13:17

The Iran nuclear deal and the Israeli raid

11:22

Inside Black Cube and its work to scuttle the Iran nuclear deal

03:38

Danny Yatom, a former Mossad chief, on Iran-Israel tensions

Putin's war on democracy: April 27, 2018

13:47

Russian lawyer had deep ties to Kremlin, emails show

10:00

Russian mercenaries play critical role in Syria

03:57

Rep. Jim Himes on Trump and allegations of collusion

03:59

Charting Putin’s improbable rise to the height of power

05:26

Despite the odds, Russian opposition politicians press on

The long arm of the Kremlin: March 30, 2018

14:52

Russian ex-spy says he was on Kremlin 'hit list'

10:45

White House chaos jeopardizes war on ISIS, U.S. commanders warn

09:07

Investigators probe allegations of Syrian war crimes

03:17

A look at Russia’s recent meddling in geopolitics

03:46

The long view of U.S. policy in Syria

North Korea: sanctions-busting: March 2, 2018

16:24

UN report to show North Korea dodging sanctions with Russian help

04:12

Expert sees Soviets in North Korean missile engine lineage

09:42

US academics track North Korea nuclear progress with public data

04:33

North Korea nuclear ambition spans generations, presidencies

03:22

Seoul, South Korea wary of U.S., North Korea crossfire

POTUS Inc., Panama: Nov. 17, 2017

17:06

Trump Panama project a magnet for dirty money

06:33

Echoes of Trump in former Panama president

03:51

Panama building could put Trump at legal risk

03:59

Many Trump deals abroad come with conflicts

07:58

Trump openness to corruption mars US standing

North Korea on the edge of war: Nov. 10, 2017

15:26

Trump belligerence keeps South Korea on edge

07:58

South Koreans conflicted as Trump tempts war

04:05

North Korea seeks nukes as 'insurance policy'

05:31

U.S. enters new cold war with North Korea

07:56

North Korea brings battlefront to cyberspace

All the President's Men: Nov. 5, 2017

14:01

Leak exposes Ross stake in Putin-tied company

06:18

Russia shown as early social media investor

14:27

Manafort indicted, dark past coming to light

04:49

New papers show even deeper Trump Russia ties

03:48

Trump flouts ethics rules at American expense

Green Giants: August 4, 2017

14:43

China leaving US behind on green energy jobs

08:36

US cities pursue green future despite Trump

06:44

Top diplomat quits over Trump climate policy

04:39

Missed climate goals a legacy of US politics

04:58

Developing areas skip coal for cheap solar

Russian spycraft: July 28, 2017

17:47

Russian cyber company faces new scrutiny

06:34

Latest Russia intrigue follows long history

09:24

Russian goal of US chaos already accomplished

06:01

Russia quick to cover tracks after 2016

03:02

Russians outraged over new U.S. sanctions

The fall of Mosul: July 14, 2017

17:33

US/Iraq coalition purges ISIS from Mosul

08:57

With ISIS defeated in Mosul, US eyes exit

05:15

US medic helps ISIS victims in Iraq

03:28

Iraq strains at artificial boundaries

06:11

Iraqi Kurds look to form independent country

The rise of Putin: July 7, 2017

12:21

Trump meeting a big win for Putin

04:03

The rise to power of Vladimir Putin

12:08

Putin regime marked by graft and corruption

03:13

Alarming pattern of Russian political deaths

05:38

Despite crackdowns, resistance to Putin grows