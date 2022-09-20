IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

On Assignment

Ukraine: The Search for Justice Witnessing Russia’s War Crimes

12:58

The Russian military tried, but failed to take the capital, Kyiv at the start of its invasion of Ukraine. But Russian soldiers did occupy the suburbs, which became ground zero for Russian war crimes. That’s where NBC chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel met 10-year-old Andriy weeks after his parents were murdered in front of him. Another young survivor, Yehor, just 9 years old, witnessed Russian atrocities in his hometown of Mariupol and wrote it all down in a notebook that’s been compared to Anne Frank's holocaust diary.  Sept. 20, 2022

