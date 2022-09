Ukraine: The Search for Justice - Brutality in Bucha

For 33 days Russian troops occupied and terrorized the quiet suburb of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. It’s here that Richard Engel hears powerful accounts of war crimes. 57-year-old “Tanya” was pulled out of a cellar at gunpoint and raped by a Russian soldier young enough to be her son. Richard also pieces together the story of 22-year-old Karina Yershova who was executed in a courtyard in front of eyewitnesses. President Zelenskyy tells Richard the scenes he saw in Bucha amounted to genocide, but that Russia could not break his nation. Sept. 20, 2022