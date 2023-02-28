Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - Citizen Spies

NBC’s Richard Engel travels to the frontline city of Kherson to meet the civilian spies who helped liberate the city after 8-months of Russian occupation. Vlad, a 28-year-old car part salesman, decided to track Russian military positions and pass it along to Ukrainian intelligence, working with his old friend Mykhailo, a talkative taxi driver who could travel around the city unsuspectedly gathering as much intel as he could. Feb. 28, 2023