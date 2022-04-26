IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ukraine: Freedom or Death – The Fight Back

On Assignment

Ukraine: Freedom or Death – The Fight Back

Few expected Ukraine would be able to hold off Russian troops, but a month into the war, they were doing just that. Ukrainian forces began a counter-attack. In the village of Mala Rohan, outside the city of Kharkiv, Richard Engel spoke to civilians, who told him about their fears, their anger and the loved ones they’d lost. April 26, 2022

