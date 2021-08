In the spring of 2021, Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip and Israel began a new round of fighting in a conflict that has spanned generations. As rockets fly from the Palestinian territory and Israeli war jets flatten high rises in Gaza, Richard Engel goes once again to the frontlines of a conflict he’s been reporting on for over two decades. But this time, he meets a new generation of Palestinians who are starting to hold out hope that the cycle of violence could finally be broken.Aug. 4, 2021