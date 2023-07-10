Revolt From Within: The Rise of Wagner - The beginning of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russia may look like a state, but those who know it well say Vladimir Putin’s Russia is more like a mafia, armed with nuclear weapons. And on June 23rd, a member of his trusted inner circle, Yevgeny Prigozhin and his armed Wagner mercenaries challenged Putin and exposed cracks in his rule. But to understand Prigozhin, you must go back to St. Petersburg in the 1980s. It was called Leningrad then and known as the bandit capital of Russia. Prigozhin fit right in. July 10, 2023