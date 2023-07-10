IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - Witnessing Russia’s War Crimes

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - Brutality in Bucha

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - Russia’s Propaganda Machine

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - The Battle for the East

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - This War Has United Us

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – Putin Invades Ukraine

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – Escape from Mariupol

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – The Fight Back

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – War Crimes

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – A Nation of Survivors

  • Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - The Mutiny 

  • Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Battle Bakhmut

  • Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Kill the Rebels, Grab the Gold 

    Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Prigozhin’s Expanding Enterprise

    Revolt From Within: The Rise of Wagner - The beginning of Yevgeny Prigozhin

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - Citizen Spies

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - A Breath of Freedom

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - Torture and Liberation 

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - The Russians Took Me

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - The War Gets Personal

On Assignment

Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Prigozhin’s Expanding Enterprise

While Syria was in the middle of one of the bloodiest civil wars in modern history, President Assad turned to his close ally, Russia, for help. Instead of committing conventional forces in Syria, Putin sent in Prigozhin. Syria provided Wagner Group with the perfect model – prop up dictators and make millions exploiting natural resources in the process. Prigozhin became Putin’s trusted fixer and had another side business, an internet troll farm that pumped out disinformation against those who disagreed with the Kremlin. He would soon turn his keyboard warriors on the United States and the pivotal 2016 election. July 10, 2023

