Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Prigozhin’s Expanding Enterprise

While Syria was in the middle of one of the bloodiest civil wars in modern history, President Assad turned to his close ally, Russia, for help. Instead of committing conventional forces in Syria, Putin sent in Prigozhin. Syria provided Wagner Group with the perfect model – prop up dictators and make millions exploiting natural resources in the process. Prigozhin became Putin’s trusted fixer and had another side business, an internet troll farm that pumped out disinformation against those who disagreed with the Kremlin. He would soon turn his keyboard warriors on the United States and the pivotal 2016 election. July 10, 2023