  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - Witnessing Russia’s War Crimes

    12:58

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - Brutality in Bucha

    10:13

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - Russia’s Propaganda Machine

    08:11

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - The Battle for the East

    08:00

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - This War Has United Us

    05:30

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – Putin Invades Ukraine

    10:22

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – Escape from Mariupol

    10:43

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – The Fight Back

    10:12

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – War Crimes

    07:24

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – A Nation of Survivors

    05:59

  • Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - The Mutiny 

    05:42

  • Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Battle Bakhmut

    07:46
    Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Kill the Rebels, Grab the Gold 

    12:28
    Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Prigozhin’s Expanding Enterprise

    11:45

  • Revolt From Within: The Rise of Wagner - The beginning of Yevgeny Prigozhin

    06:41

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - Citizen Spies

    11:02

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - A Breath of Freedom

    07:43

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - Torture and Liberation 

    08:43

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - The Russians Took Me

    08:22

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - The War Gets Personal

    08:22

On Assignment

Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Kill the Rebels, Grab the Gold 

12:28

The Central African Republic is rich with timber, diamonds, and gold. It is also one of the poorest countries on earth – a perfect recipe for the Wagner Group to operate. After decades of war, rebels threatened to take over the capital Bangui, the president of CAR turned to Moscow and the Wagner for help, but it wasn’t free. Richard Engel investigates how Wagner terrorized local populations to get access to a key gold mine that would help fund the group’s operations around the world, and how Prigozhin’s men effectively took control of the country.July 10, 2023

