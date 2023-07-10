Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Kill the Rebels, Grab the Gold 

The Central African Republic is rich with timber, diamonds, and gold. It is also one of the poorest countries on earth – a perfect recipe for the Wagner Group to operate. After decades of war, rebels threatened to take over the capital Bangui, the president of CAR turned to Moscow and the Wagner for help, but it wasn’t free. Richard Engel investigates how Wagner terrorized local populations to get access to a key gold mine that would help fund the group’s operations around the world, and how Prigozhin’s men effectively took control of the country.July 10, 2023