Just days after the September 11th terrorist attacks, retired CIA station chief, Gary Schroen, led a covert team into Afghanistan. His mission was simple: find and kill Osama bin Laden. Schroen sits down with NBC chief foreign correspondent, Richard Engel, to talk about how a small, intelligence-led operation turned into a 20-year war.Dec. 21, 2021
Now Playing
Hunting Bin Laden
16:23
UP NEXT
Afghanistan: 'Waste, fraud and abuse'
09:56
Afghanistan: The War Comes Home
14:11
Arab Spring: 10 Years After the Revolution
11:14
With Pope's visit, 'a miracle' for Iraq's Christians