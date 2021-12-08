IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Afghanistan: 'Waste, fraud and abuse'

    09:56

  • Afghanistan: The War Comes Home

    14:11

  • Arab Spring: 10 Years After the Revolution

    11:14

  • With Pope's visit, 'a miracle' for Iraq's Christians

    10:43

  • Race for The Vaccine - Vaccine Nationalism

    07:23

  • Race for The Vaccine - "A bit of history"

    04:34

  • The COVID Frontlines - Mexico’s hidden toll

    08:50

  • The COVID Frontlines - The race for a vaccine

    08:48

  • The COVID Frontlines – Inside Bergamo

    09:13

  • The COVID Frontlines – A test for the world

    09:33

  • The COVID Frontlines: America in crisis

    08:11

  • Pandemic: Revealing human nature

    08:02

  • Pandemic: Life after lockdown

    07:54

  • Pandemic: Life in lockdown, the new normal

    09:11

  • Pandemic: America hit, global markets tank

    08:58

  • Pandemic: The Italian lesson

    10:30

  • Europe’s neo-Nazis: Are they taking cues from America’s Commander-in-Chief?

    09:39

  • How the Far Right uses social media to take their message mainstream

    09:43

  • The "Great Replacement”: The conspiracy theory that unites the Far Right

    09:56

  • America must learn to love again

    07:46

On Assignment

Afghanistan: 'Waste, fraud and abuse'

09:56

War brings death, suffering and devastation, but it also brings fortunes. John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, saw that first hand. He estimates a third of the two trillion dollars the United States spent on the war in Afghanistan was wasted and after 20 years of fighting, Sopko questions what was achieved.Dec. 8, 2021

