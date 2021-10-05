Afghanistan: The War Comes Home

Sergeant Louis Loftus deployed to Afghanistan twice, a model soldier by all accounts. In November 2010, Loftus returned home to Ohio, excited for a fresh start with his girlfriend, Deidra. But thoughts of Afghanistan continued to haunt him, and Loftus struggled – night sweats and nightmares, irritability, weight gain. PTSD and depression set in. Deidra tells Richard Engel the war has come home with deep scars and deadly consequences for her and her family. But time and time again, she says she knew none of this was Louis. The war changed him.Oct. 5, 2021