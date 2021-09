Bagram Airbase, once the epicenter of the U.S.’ war in Afghanistan, is now empty. As American forces leave Afghanistan, the Afghan troops they trained surrender to the Taliban. President Ashraf Ghani flees the country, and the Taliban take control of the country’s capital, Kabul. Panic erupts, and the American embassy is evacuated. On the ground in Kabul, Richard Engel witnesses scenes of desperation. Sept. 23, 2021