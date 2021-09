In February 2020, President Trump’s administration signed a controversial peace deal with the Taliban, promising all U.S. troops would leave Afghanistan. Once in office, President Biden didn’t change the agreement, and said American forces would be out by August 31, 2021. On the ground in Afghanistan, Richard Engel speaks to Afghan translators, who worked with American forces and now feel abandoned “The Taliban will kill us,” the men tell him. Sept. 23, 2021