On Assignment

Afghanistan: Graveyard of Empires – An Uncertain Future

08:26

With American citizens and Afghan allies struggling to get out of Afghanistan, the United States brings in thousands of extra troops to oversee one of the largest airlifts in history. Amidst the airport chaos, an ISIS suicide bomber detonates an explosive killing 13 American service members and nearly 200 Afghans. Now under Taliban control and without the U.S. on the ground, Afghanistan and its future remain in question.Sept. 23, 2021

