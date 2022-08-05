Alex Jones trial: Jury awards $45.2 million in punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents

SEE NEW POSTS

'That is not my job' Judge Maya Guerra Gamble sparred a little bit with Alex Jones' attorney, who was perhaps hoping to prevent Jones' texts and emails from getting into the hands of federal lawmakers investigating the insurrection. The Jan. 6 committee has already indicated it is interested in those texts, which could include the time period before and after the Capitol riot. Judge Gamble, however, was having none it. “I am not standing between you and Congress," she said. Share this -





Link copied

Trial exposes Jones for what he truly is: a monster It's undeniable that Jones' lies about the Sandy Hook shooting, which left 20 children and six faculty members dead, have done irreparable harm to so many of the victims' families and community members over the years. Fortunately, this trial has forced accountability to some extent, though the emotional damage inflicted upon Jones' victims can never be undone. As columnist Jessica Levinson wrote for MSNBC Daily: "There is no mechanism in the law to make people like Jones act with a semblance of humanity. But there the law does allow people like Jones to be financially punished for what he has said and done. Thank goodness for that. And thank goodness for the small legal wins in which, slithering under the threat of perjury, Jones must admit that he lied, over and over again." Read Jessica's full story below. Share this -





Link copied

Jury orders Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages The jury has ordered Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages for defaming the parents of Jesse Lewis, a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook shooting. The penalty is in addition to the $4.1 million in compensatory damages awarded to the parents on Thursday. Share this -





Link copied

Jury deliberated for just 4 hours Jurors reached a decision on punitive damages after just four hours of deliberations. By comparison, the jury took about seven hours when deciding compensatory damages earlier this week. Share this -





Link copied

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble's teachable moment One of the more memorable moments from a very memorable trial happened earlier this week, when Judge Maya Guerra Gamble cut through Jones' infamous bluster and reminded him that in a courtroom, the truth actually means something. “You must tell the truth while you testify,” Gamble said. “This is not your show.” Ideally, it was a teachable moment for the Infowars host, who became famous by spreading wild and damaging lies about everything from 9/11 to the Sandy Hook school shooting. Judge to Alex Jones: ‘You must tell the truth’ Aug. 4, 2022 04:59 But I wouldn't bet on it. Share this -





Link copied