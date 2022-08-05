Alex Jones trial: Jury awards $45.2 million in punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents

A Texas jury will determine how much far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay in punitive damages for defaming the parents of first grader Jesse Lewis, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
The penalty will be in addition to the $4.1 million in compensatory damages the jury ordered Jones to pay to the parents, Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, on Thursday.
'That is not my job'
Judge Maya Guerra Gamble sparred a little bit with Alex Jones' attorney, who was perhaps hoping to prevent Jones' texts and emails from getting into the hands of federal lawmakers investigating the insurrection. The Jan. 6 committee has already indicated it is interested in those texts, which could include the time period before and after the Capitol riot.
Judge Gamble, however, was having none it. “I am not standing between you and Congress," she said.
Trial exposes Jones for what he truly is: a monster
It's undeniable that Jones' lies about the Sandy Hook shooting, which left 20 children and six faculty members dead, have done irreparable harm to so many of the victims' families and community members over the years.
Fortunately, this trial has forced accountability to some extent, though the emotional damage inflicted upon Jones' victims can never be undone.
As columnist Jessica Levinson wrote for MSNBC Daily:
"There is no mechanism in the law to make people like Jones act with a semblance of humanity. But there the law does allow people like Jones to be financially punished for what he has said and done. Thank goodness for that. And thank goodness for the small legal wins in which, slithering under the threat of perjury, Jones must admit that he lied, over and over again."
Jury orders Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages
The jury has ordered Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages for defaming the parents of Jesse Lewis, a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.
The penalty is in addition to the $4.1 million in compensatory damages awarded to the parents on Thursday.
Jury deliberated for just 4 hours
Jurors reached a decision on punitive damages after just four hours of deliberations. By comparison, the jury took about seven hours when deciding compensatory damages earlier this week.
Judge Maya Guerra Gamble's teachable moment
One of the more memorable moments from a very memorable trial happened earlier this week, when Judge Maya Guerra Gamble cut through Jones' infamous bluster and reminded him that in a courtroom, the truth actually means something.
“You must tell the truth while you testify,” Gamble said. “This is not your show.”
Ideally, it was a teachable moment for the Infowars host, who became famous by spreading wild and damaging lies about everything from 9/11 to the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Judge to Alex Jones: ‘You must tell the truth’Aug. 4, 202204:59
But I wouldn't bet on it.
'You know what perjury is, right?'
One of the most shocking moments of the trial occurred on Wednesday when a lawyer for the plaintiffs, Mark Bankston, revealed Jones' legal team had accidentally shared two years' worth of the defendant's phone data with opposing counsel. Oops!
Bankston made the revelation while cross-examining Jones, who testified Tuesday that he never mentioned Sandy Hook in text messages, which is why he didn't turn over such records during discovery, a pre-trial procedure in which both parties exchange evidence.
“Mr. Jones, did you know that 12 days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cellphone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years?” Bankston asked Jones on Wednesday, adding: "You know what perjury is, right?”
Alex Jones rocked in court by surprise evidence from his own phoneAug. 4, 202204:44
Verdict reached on punitive damages in Alex Jones trial
The jury has reached a verdict in the punitive phase of Alex Jones' defamation trial, Judge Maya Guerra Gamble announced in a courtroom in Austin, Texas.
In closing arguments earlier today, a lawyer for the plaintiffs asked the jury to award $145.9 million in punitive damages to his clients, the parents of slain Sandy Hook first grader Jesse Lewis. Yesterday, the jury ordered Jones to pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to the parents.
Compensatory damages are meant to compensate a party for injury or loss inflicted by a defendant. Punitive damages are awarded to punish a defendant for "especially harmful" behavior, according to Cornell Law School.