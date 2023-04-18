Live updates: Fox News to appear in court today for Dominion trial after delay

What to know
- A trial is set to begin today in Dominion Voting Systems' historic defamation lawsuit against Fox News after a Delaware judge delayed proceedings yesterday.
- Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis did not provide a reason for the delay. The network is seeking to settle the matter out of court, according to reports.
- Davis has already ruled that Fox News hosts promoted lies about Dominion's purported role in nonexistent 2020 election fraud. Now, the plaintiffs must prove the network acted with "actual malice."
What’s Fox’s defense going to be?
Remember, Fox News is heading into trial severely limited by pretrial rulings won by Dominion. Judge Davis noted, for example, that it’s “CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true.” So, that argument is out the window.
University of Utah law professor RonNell Andersen Jones observed Monday on "Deadline: White House" that the network may therefore need to lean into how heavy a burden Dominion has to prove its case.
Under the “actual malice” standard, plaintiffs need to show that defendants knowingly published false information or did so with reckless disregard for the truth. It’s a notoriously difficult test for plaintiffs to meet, but Dominion has amassed an unusual volume and degree of evidence in that regard. Opening statements should provide a roadmap of how each side wants the jury to see its case.
The jurors live in the same county where Biden once served
Fifty years before he was inaugurated as president of the United States, Joe Biden was sworn in as a member of Delaware’s New Castle County Council.
That’s the same county from which this trial’s jury was drawn. Perhaps unsurprisingly, registered Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2.5-to-1 in the county of roughly 570,000.
New Castle, which includes Wilmington, has backed the Democratic candidate in every presidential election since 1992. In the election at the heart of this lawsuit, Biden outperformed Trump by 37 percentage points.
Judge correctly stripped Fox of its First Amendment defense
Judge Davis stripped Fox of the heart of its defense after the network tried to avail itself of two specific First Amendment defenses. The judge correctly decided that the network failed to show it can argue either at trial.
First, Davis ruled that Fox could not rely on the “neutral reporting privilege,” which allows members of the media to claim they were merely accurately reporting on newsworthy allegations, and hence cannot be liable for defamation. The judge ruled Fox’s claim that it “conducted good-faith, disinterested reporting” was undercut by the evidence.
Second, the judge ruled that Fox could not use a “fair report privilege,” which allows members of the media to avoid liability where they are fairly and truly reporting on statements made in an official proceeding, like a lawsuit. The problem for Fox is that here, as the judge concluded, “Most of the contested statements were made before any lawsuit had been filed in court.”
Fox News reporter claimed he was muzzled by network
Howard Kurtz hosts “MediaBuzz” for Fox News. The longtime journalist’s bio on FoxNews.com touts him as a renowned media reporter who has won awards for his media coverage.
However, there’s one media topic he allegedly wasn’t allowed to cover: Dominion’s lawsuit against his network.
“I can’t talk about it or write about it, at least for now,” Kurtz told viewers in late February. “I strongly disagree with that decision, but as an employee, I have to abide by it. And if that changes, I’ll let you know.”
Fox News hosts deflect amid Dominion lawsuit, say all other media lyingMarch 3, 202305:25
As Ja’han Jones noted for The ReidOut Blog at the time:
“The irony in Fox News’ predicament can’t be overstated: The network is currently engaged in a real conspiracy to hide its coverage of a fake conspiracy.”
In the weeks that followed, it appears Kurtz’s bosses reconsidered and allowed him to weigh in.
Dominion v. Fox News, explained
Opening statements in the historic Dominion v. Fox News defamation trial are expected this morning after court proceedings kick off around 9 a.m. ET.
Here's how we got here, in a nutshell:
- Fox News broadcast lies from Donald Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, including false claims that Dominion rigged its voting machines to help Joe Biden win the election.
- Dominion filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News in March 2021, seeking a staggering $1.6 billion in damages.
- A trove of internal Fox communications, including Fox News hosts' text messages, obtained by Dominion during pretrial discovery suggested network talent and officials appeared to know the claims about Dominion were false and aired them anyway.
- Judge Davis ruled last month that claims of Dominion unlawfully meddling in the 2020 election were false, but ordered a trial to determine whether the network acted with actual malice when broadcasting those falsehoods.
No cameras or recordings are allowed inside the courtroom as the trial unfolds. So follow along here for the latest updates as we listen in on the proceedings.
