Live updates: Fox News to appear in court today for Dominion trial after delay

What’s Fox’s defense going to be?

Remember, Fox News is heading into trial severely limited by pretrial rulings won by Dominion. Judge Davis noted, for example, that it’s “CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true.” So, that argument is out the window.

University of Utah law professor RonNell Andersen Jones observed Monday on "Deadline: White House" that the network may therefore need to lean into how heavy a burden Dominion has to prove its case.

Under the “actual malice” standard, plaintiffs need to show that defendants knowingly published false information or did so with reckless disregard for the truth. It’s a notoriously difficult test for plaintiffs to meet, but Dominion has amassed an unusual volume and degree of evidence in that regard. Opening statements should provide a roadmap of how each side wants the jury to see its case.