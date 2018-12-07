MTP Daily

What do the new Cohen memos tell us about the status of the Mueller investigation?

Chuck asks Danny Cevallos, Mimi Rocah and Frank Figluizzi what the new information within the sentencing memos for Michael Cohen tells us about where Mueller is in his probe.Dec. 7, 2018

