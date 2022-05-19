Votes still being counted in Pa. GOP Senate primary as it heads toward recount

Redrawn N.Y. congressional maps pits Democrats against Democrats04:58
- Now Playing
Votes still being counted in Pa. GOP Senate primary as it heads toward recount02:46
- UP NEXT
Full DeLauro: Food safety 'a second-class citizen at the FDA'07:40
Sen. Murray: ‘I give everybody an F’ on baby formula shortage02:58
Pa. tests Trump's reach on the GOP as undecided voters 'express skepticism of Oz'02:34
U.S. flag is raised at the American embassy in Kyiv02:23
Reports: Buffalo suspect invited people to join private Discord chat before shooting began03:49
‘A commanding performance by John Fetterman’: Full Sen. Casey08:09
Mastriano's victory throws Pennsylvania’s election into chaos02:14
Putin 'downplaying' after initial threats as Finland, Sweden continue NATO membership push01:33
Midterm Meter: No good news for Democrats ahead of primary votes02:38
Barnette: 'Will' support Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee02:24
Residents of bellwether Anson County, N.C. losing trust in lawmakers ahead of primaries02:16
Dave McCormick: Kathy Barnette 'was tested 18 months ago … and lost'02:02
Fetterman not attending campaign rally tomorrow, recovering from stroke01:14
Sen. Durbin: 'We don't have 60 votes for any kind of gun safety legislation'01:11
Full Mark Esper: ‘Stepping away would have been the wrong thing to do for the country’10:47
Kathy Barnette: ‘I look forward’ to working with GOP to win ‘important seat’02:16
Kathy Barnette on past Islamophobic tweets: 'I would never have said that'01:29
Full Baldwin: ‘I really dispute [GOP] characterization’ that failed federal abortion bill goes beyond Roe v. Wade07:35
Redrawn N.Y. congressional maps pits Democrats against Democrats04:58
- Now Playing
Votes still being counted in Pa. GOP Senate primary as it heads toward recount02:46
- UP NEXT
Full DeLauro: Food safety 'a second-class citizen at the FDA'07:40
Sen. Murray: ‘I give everybody an F’ on baby formula shortage02:58
Pa. tests Trump's reach on the GOP as undecided voters 'express skepticism of Oz'02:34
U.S. flag is raised at the American embassy in Kyiv02:23
Play All