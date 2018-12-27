MTP Daily

Vance: Trump legal team 'feeling the pressure at this point'

02:08

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance discusses the difficult predicament Trump's legal team finds itself in with Mueller closing in.Dec. 27, 2018

