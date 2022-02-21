US, Ukraine have discussed exit plan for Zelenskyy from Kyiv if Russia invades
01:42
Share this -
copied
NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell discusses the NBC News reporting that Biden officials have discussed plans with the Ukrainian government for President Zelenskyy to leave Kyiv if Russia invades. Feb. 21, 2022
UP NEXT
Putin reportedly recognizes Ukrainian region as independent state
00:48
What to watch for in Ukraine over the next few days
02:27
Ukraine fighting ‘a full information war’ against Russia ahead of possible invasion
02:39
Democrats look at party strategy after San Francisco school board recall
01:46
Stavridis: Zelenskyy leaving Ukraine ‘starts to look bad under any circumstance’
06:26
Sen. Reed: ‘There has to be a graceful exit for everyone’ for Putin to back off