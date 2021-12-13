IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MTP Daily

Unseasonal tornadoes raise questions about effects of climate change

03:57

“We are warming our planet, no doubt about that,” says meteorologist Bill Karins. But on the link to increased tornado strength, “the science just isn’t there to support that right now.” Dec. 13, 2021

