Slavitt: U.S. ‘in the middle of a tsunami’ amid Covid surge

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kaine: Electoral Count Act ‘not a replacement’ for voting rights rule change01:05
Full Kaine: Will get voting rights bill on the floor 'no later than Martin Luther King Day'08:31
Boston schools superintendent: We need a ‘Marshall Plan around our labor shortage’01:19
Full Slavitt: U.S. should be thinking about how we get back to 'steady state' on Covid06:45
Now Playing
Slavitt: U.S. ‘in the middle of a tsunami’ amid Covid surge01:12
UP NEXT
Durbin: Republicans 'owe it to history' to speak out about January 606:35
Rep. Reed: ‘I will support’ Donald Trump if he is 2024 Republican nominee08:55
Redistricting ‘surprises’ some Democrats as district lines set stage for 2022 midterms04:24
Sec. Vilsack: Lowering meat prices will ‘take a little time’07:44
Covid surge collides with Biden agenda, Jan. 6th anniversary02:47
Panetta: Hitting Russia's oil supply is key to covert war05:58
Rep. Jayapal: 'Go back' to Build Back Better 'framework' Manchin agreed to08:46
Sen. Van Hollen: 'You will see a vote' on voting rights02:03
Jennifer Palmieri: Biden's State of the Union is 'where my focus would be'05:13
CDC to clarify new Covid isolation guidelines as confusion grows01:15
Rep. Lieu: 'House will pass what the Senate passes' on Build Back Better05:16
New podcast explores alternative history05:42
23 House Democrats not seeking re-election in 202205:46
Questions rise about when to get next Covid booster as omicron surges01:18
Covid testing greatly trailing what some experts say is needed to meet surge02:41
Slavitt: U.S. ‘in the middle of a tsunami’ amid Covid surge01:12
Andy Slavitt, former senior adviser to President Biden's Covid-19 response team, reacts to the surge of Omicron cases. Jan. 7, 2022
Kaine: Electoral Count Act ‘not a replacement’ for voting rights rule change01:05
Full Kaine: Will get voting rights bill on the floor 'no later than Martin Luther King Day'08:31
Boston schools superintendent: We need a ‘Marshall Plan around our labor shortage’01:19
Full Slavitt: U.S. should be thinking about how we get back to 'steady state' on Covid06:45
Now Playing
Slavitt: U.S. ‘in the middle of a tsunami’ amid Covid surge01:12
UP NEXT
Durbin: Republicans 'owe it to history' to speak out about January 606:35