Sen. Warner: ‘Despicable and pathetic that Donald Trump is out appealing to a war criminal’
01:36
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said he couldn’t “bite [his] tongue” on the topic of Donald Trump asking Vladimir Putin to release information on Hunter Biden, which he called "despicable and pathetic."March 31, 2022
