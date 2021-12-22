IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Sen. Smith: ‘What we need to know from Senator Manchin is where can he get to?’07:04
UP NEXT
Dr. Jha: Getting Covid to be 'like a bad cold' would be a 'victory'07:56
Ignatius: 'Would be dangerous and difficult for US' if Russia and China formed alliance01:04
'Everyone in America knows this hangs on Joe Manchin,' Center for American Progress president says01:20
Sen. Bennet: 'Hope' to talk to Manchin to try to 'persuade him to come back to the table'02:43
Dr. Hotez: Messaging around Covid boosters 'not handled very well'03:04
Kim Potter prosecution argued there is higher 'standard of care' when armed with lethal force02:34
Osterholm: Biden needs to do 'damage control' with American public on omicron variant02:00
Full Bustos Interview: Democrats must focus on 'big middle' when replacing retiring members07:59
Cevallos: Potter ‘100 percent had to testify’ in her trial over shooting of Daunte Wright02:03
New York City’s 7-day Covid case average has tripled02:06
Gov. Cooper: ‘Democratic governors right now are saving democracy’05:17
Centrist senators throw up roadblocks for Build Back Better and voting rights02:45
Chuck Rosenberg: Meadows contempt case 'much more difficult' than Bannon05:54
DC attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for role in Jan. 600:27
Meadows facing 'very serious' allegations in Jan. 6 probe ahead of House contempt vote01:42
Kentucky mayor: 'We are here supporting' neighboring towns hit by tornadoes02:30
FEMA Administrator: 'Aren't words' to describe devastation from deadly tornadoes04:27
Unseasonal tornadoes raise questions about effects of climate change03:57
Remembering Bob Dole: ‘I’ve never met a more impressive person’11:11
Sen. Smith: ‘What we need to know from Senator Manchin is where can he get to?’07:04
Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) talks the latest on Congress’ Build Back Better negotiations on Meet the Press Daily.Dec. 22, 2021
Now Playing
Sen. Smith: ‘What we need to know from Senator Manchin is where can he get to?’07:04
UP NEXT
Dr. Jha: Getting Covid to be 'like a bad cold' would be a 'victory'07:56
Ignatius: 'Would be dangerous and difficult for US' if Russia and China formed alliance01:04
'Everyone in America knows this hangs on Joe Manchin,' Center for American Progress president says01:20
Sen. Bennet: 'Hope' to talk to Manchin to try to 'persuade him to come back to the table'02:43
Dr. Hotez: Messaging around Covid boosters 'not handled very well'03:04