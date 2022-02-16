Sen. Menendez: U.S. stands ‘ready to help the Afghan people, but not at the control of the Taliban’
President Biden plans to freeze Afghan assets and split the money between aid and the 9/11 families. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) says the U.S. views the Taliban as a "continuing concern."Feb. 16, 2022
