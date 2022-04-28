Sen. Hickenlooper: ‘We need a 50-year plan’ to transition to clean energy

DeSantis previews potential 2024 run as he stumps for Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt03:25
Cramer: ‘More difficult’ to pass Ukraine aid if tied to Covid funding01:06
- Now Playing
Sen. Hickenlooper: ‘We need a 50-year plan’ to transition to clean energy06:58
- UP NEXT
White House appears to be considering a 'larger restructuring of the student loan programs'01:11
Hodges: 'The Chinese are watching' new Western aid to Ukraine01:19
Rep. Espaillat: ‘We could rely on our neighbor’ countries instead of China to supply goods, labor06:50
Gen. Breedlove: Russia ‘started a war they were not ready for and they’ve taken a whipping’07:21
Chuck Todd: 'McCarthy’s conduct ... tells the story of the current Republican Party'03:22
McMorrow: 'Groomer' attacks are 'hurting people right now'04:02
McCormick attacks Oz in first Pennsylvania GOP Senate debate06:23
Rep. Escobar: Republicans 'love the fact' migrant numbers are 'inflated'; gives them 'talking points'03:52
Jeff Edmonds: 'The more the Russians lose, the more they're going to bring up ... nuclear weapons'01:15
Stohr: Democrats creating ‘another distraction’ by talking about challenging Biden in 202400:59
Khanna: Biden administration should focus on ‘bold action’ with student loans and prescription drug reform01:04
Judge finds Former President Trump in contempt of court for not handing over documents to NY Attorney General03:34
Retired Lt. Gen. Twitty: U.S. ‘needs to weaken Russia’ to prevent additional attacks in Europe01:41
Meet the Press Reports: U.S. cities look abroad for climate solutions02:58
Pennsylvania Democrats clash during Senate primary debate01:53
New audio: Kevin McCarthy called Trump’s actions on January 6 ‘unacceptable’01:46
Fmr. ambassador to NATO: 'Should drop the idea that Putin wants an off-ramp'00:45
DeSantis previews potential 2024 run as he stumps for Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt03:25
Cramer: ‘More difficult’ to pass Ukraine aid if tied to Covid funding01:06
- Now Playing
Sen. Hickenlooper: ‘We need a 50-year plan’ to transition to clean energy06:58
- UP NEXT
White House appears to be considering a 'larger restructuring of the student loan programs'01:11
Hodges: 'The Chinese are watching' new Western aid to Ukraine01:19
Rep. Espaillat: ‘We could rely on our neighbor’ countries instead of China to supply goods, labor06:50
Play All