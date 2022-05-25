Schumer: No imminent vote on gun bills in wake of Texas massacre

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says there will be no imminent vote on gun control bills in the wake of the Ulvade, Texas school shooting, citing "all too slim" chances of working across the aisle.May 25, 2022

Play All