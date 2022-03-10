IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Russia uses nuclear danger to ‘stoke fear’ as forces take control of largest plant in Europe

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    McFaul speaks with Zelenskyy, says Ukrainians are surprised by NATO’s MIG decision

    06:54

  • Ukraine foreign minister: ‘NATO is not ready to act as an alliance to defend Ukraine’

    03:25

  • Ukrainian mothers, children find shelter in Lviv train station amid attempts to flee

    01:50

  • Full Meeks and McCaul: Putin ‘united’ Republicans and Democrats by igniting war pragmatism  

    11:21

  • Ret. Gen. Breedlove: No-fly zone risk shouldn’t deter US, 'we are already at risk'

    01:36

  • First Jan. 6 defendant to stand trial found guilty on all charges

    02:11

  • Rep. Quigley: We are 'at war with Putin now'

    05:36

  • US still working with Poland on deal to send fighter jets to Ukraine, despite setbacks

    01:33

  • US announces ban on Russian oil imports 'minutes' after U.K.

    02:37

  • Fmr. Defense Sec. Hagel on Russia annex of Crimea in 2014: 'Couldn't have' done much more

    01:37

  • Sen. Warner: 'Important' to take step to ban Russian oil

    07:29

  • Russia’s proposed humanitarian corridors sends Ukrainian refugees into Russia

    04:25

  • 'No central coordination' for Ukraine refugee response

    02:10

  • Rev. Sharpton: U.S. ‘cannot be global liberators’ and ‘ignore the threat to democracy’ at home

    01:19

  • David Miliband: Humanitarians can ‘staunch the bleeding’ but need politicians to ‘stop the killing’

    06:56

  • Ukrainian parliament member: World War III ‘has already started’

    04:47

  • ‘Not good optics’ that Trump lawyer John Eastman refused to testify to Jan. 6 committee

    06:06

  • Sen. Menendez: 'We need to get this $10 billion passed' amid Russia's 'indiscriminate bombing'

    06:53

  • Clint Watts breaks down the latest Russian troop movements

    06:24

MTP Daily

Russia uses nuclear danger to ‘stoke fear’ as forces take control of largest plant in Europe

05:49

Clint Watts breaks down the latest on Russian troop movements as concerns rise over the safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities. March 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Russia uses nuclear danger to ‘stoke fear’ as forces take control of largest plant in Europe

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    McFaul speaks with Zelenskyy, says Ukrainians are surprised by NATO’s MIG decision

    06:54

  • Ukraine foreign minister: ‘NATO is not ready to act as an alliance to defend Ukraine’

    03:25

  • Ukrainian mothers, children find shelter in Lviv train station amid attempts to flee

    01:50

  • Full Meeks and McCaul: Putin ‘united’ Republicans and Democrats by igniting war pragmatism  

    11:21

  • Ret. Gen. Breedlove: No-fly zone risk shouldn’t deter US, 'we are already at risk'

    01:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All